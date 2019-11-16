It can be challenging in the winter to build salads into your weekly dinner menus. A light salad often doesn’t have a hardy appeal in the cold weather. A dressing that you love and crave could change your mind about that. Here’s a creamy, sharp and garlicy recipe to try that is based on tzatziki, a Greek dipping sauce. It doesn’t take long to make, and the key to the amazing flavor is to mash the main ingredients in a mortar and pestle. Once you get the idea of the recipe, try different base ingredients to suit your own taste. You will see, for example, that this recipe doesn’t have any vinegar, and it features fresh basil and lime. You can swap the lime for lemon, add your favorite vinegar, or substitute other interesting herbs for the basil, such as fresh cilantro or dill.
Basil-Lime Tzatziki Dressing
1/2 cup greek yogurt
1/2 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves
pinch of dried thyme
1/4 tsp salt
small lime, juiced
1/8 cup cucumber, diced into small bits
1 small clove garlic
Using a mortar and pestle, grind dried thyme until it is powdery.
Add salt and continue to grind to a powder.
Add garlic and grind into the powder to form a paste.
Add basil and grind to a paste.
Add cucumber and pound the bits to release the cucumber juice into the paste.
Add yogurt and blend into the paste with a spoon.
Add 1/2 of lime juice and blend, adding more juice to create the consistency you want for dressing.