COLCHESTER -- The Northeast-10 Conference recently announced its Academic Honor Roll for the 2020 spring semester. Among the 255 student-athletes who represented Saint Michael’s College (SMC), one hails from Swanton.
Rising sophomore Cailey Comiskey, a graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union and member of the Purple Knights’ women’s cross country team, registered her first collegiate 4.0 grade point average (GPA) to make the list.
Comiskey was among the 41 SMC student-athletes who earned the distinguished Academic Excellence tag with a perfect GPA. She is majoring in pre-pharmacy.