Swanton Schools’ Christine Depatie has received a Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching.
She is one of four Vermont teachers and two from Franklin County to receive the award which includes $10,000 from the National Science Foundation and a trip to Washington, D.C. to attend a series of professional development workshops.
Learn more about her achievements below:
Christine Depatie has been teaching for eight years, spending all those years at the Swanton School. She currently teaches sixth grade mathematics and science.
Christine is a STEM coach for teachers in her school and district. She has organized and offered professional development opportunities, designed family night activities, created shared units of study, and developed the district’s science curriculum. She is an active member of the Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union science leadership team promoting STEM education across the district.
In her classroom, Christine encourages students to think critically about the world around them. Her instruction focuses on situations that encompass local, regional, and global connections. She is most proud of taking her students on virtual field trips to immerse them in learning experiences. Her students are encouraged to ask why and develop investigations to find answers to their questions as true scientists do.
Christine is an active member of the Achieve EQuIP peer review panel and a National Science Teacher Association curator. Through these connections, she has improved science instruction for students and teachers across the country.
Christine earned a B.A. in education from Northern Vermont University and a M.Ed. from Southern New Hampshire University. She is certified to teach kindergarten through sixth grade.