SWANTON VILLAGE – The Swanton Police Department is challenging members of the public to salute area health care workers by displaying white ribbons in their yards.
In a Wednesday message, Swanton police chief Leonard “Joey” Stell asked all those following the department on Facebook to “place a white ribbon on a tree or post in your yard."
“The white ribbon will show our support for our medical staff and EMS workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stell wrote.
Hospitals in other parts of the country, like Detroit and Salt Lake City, have asked members of the public to display white ribbons as a way to honor medical workers working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the Highgate Volunteer Fire Dept. quoted Stell as they likewise asked for residents to display white ribbons in honor of the region's health care workers.
By Friday morning, Stell's call for white ribbons had been shared more than 200 times on Facebook.