ST. ALBANS – A group of local food-related organizations and planners are working with students from the University of Vermont (UVM) to learn more about how people in Franklin County access food.
The anonymous survey, accessed at https://survey.uvm.edu/index.php/761381?lang=en, is intended to help food access organizations and regional planners better understand barriers for accessing nutritious foods in Franklin County.
Only those 18 and older can participate and the survey should only take between five and 10 minutes, according to an introduction to the survey found online.
Paper copies of the survey are available at the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity’s St. Albans office and at food shelves around the county.
The survey is open until March 3.
According to the nationwide nonprofit Feeding America, approximately 10 percent of Franklin County’s population and as much as 14 percent of children in Franklin County qualify as food insecure, meaning they lack consistent access to nutritious food.