ST. ALBANS — With funding from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, a coalition of local groups seeks to address barriers to employment in Franklin and Grand Isle counties, such as access to transportation and childcare.
The first step is gathering information.
The Working Communities Challenge has put out a short survey, taking just 10 minutes to complete. Everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a drawing to win one of fifteen $25 gif cards.
Fill out the condidential survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/employmentchallenges2020.