Many of St. Albans’ young men served in WWII and PFC Homer Guy Burnell was among them. He was inducted into the service on June 7, 1943 and was sent to Fort Belvoir, Va., for basic training. After months of training, in late October 1944, he was sent to England and then to Belgium, where he was killed in action on January 17, 1945 at the age of 21. He made the supreme sacrifice for his country.
Homer was born in St. Albans on June 15, 1923 and graduated from BFA in 1941. He was a member of the St. Albans Boys’ Band, the All-State Band and the Weed’s Imperial Orchestra. He was elected treasurer of his class in his senior year, was a member of the senior play, and at graduation, gave the “Advice to Undergraduates.”
After school, he worked at the Franklin County Bank (now TD Bank) for one year. Then he attended the Bentley School of Accounting in Boston before entering the service.
