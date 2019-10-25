ST. ALBANS – Superior Technical Ceramics (STC) of St. Albans was recognized recently by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems with a Three-Star Supplier Excellence Award.
“We are honored that Raytheon has recognized our efforts with this Three-Star Award,” Peter Morten, CEO of STC, said. “This award is a testament to our ongoing partnership with Raytheon, not only in achieving operational excellence, but in our ability to provide the most advanced technical ceramics solutions to one of the world’s most exacting customers.”
The Three-Star Award recognizes suppliers offering outstanding service. Ccandidates are judged on overall quality and on-time delivery. Superior Technical Ceramics was one of 37 companies recognized by Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems division, which supplies air and missile defense systems.