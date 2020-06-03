ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Recreation Department is offering a number of socially distanced activities this summer, including day camp, swim lessons and tennis lessons.
Day Camp
Day camp started on Monday June 1 and runs through August 21, 2020.
- St. Albans Recreation department is pleased to announce that we’ll be offering a fun and safe camp option for families this summer. There will be changes made to camp just as there have been to day to day life everywhere. Changes made to camp are in direct correlation with the recommendations issued by the State of Vermont Department of Health. Our Camp will meet or exceed those expectations. Our goal is to provide a fun experience for your child in a safe and healthy environment with lots of activities and plenty of outdoor fun! We offer flexible registration options — choose which days and weeks work for you family. Lunch and snack are included through the Federal Free Lunch program. Register and get all the details at www.stalbansrec.com or call the office for more information at 802-524-1500 x 268
American Red Cross Swim Lessons
The pool is open and swim lessons are on this summer with some modifications. First lessons begin on 6/29/2020 and run in two week sessions through the summer. Our swim lessons are under the direction of Dee Christie & Issac Bashaw. Our instructors have years of experience encouraging even the most reluctant participants to become swimmers. We offer morning lessons and evening lessons to accommodate your family’s schedule. We offer Lifeguard training starting on 6/8/2020 through 6/12/2020. To abide by social distancing standards, children registering for Preschool Level 1, 2 & 3 and Learn to Swim Level 1 & 2 will need an adult to get into the water with them for class. Learn to Swim levels 3, 4, 5 & 6 will run as normal. Check out lesson availability at www.stalbansrec.com or call the pool house at 802-524-6796.
St. Albans Sharks Swim Team
Swim team is on! The Champlain Valley Swim League has cancelled league meets this summer however the Vermont Swim Association is offering a virtual platform for all teams to upload race results. Swimmers will compete at their own pools and the results will be uploaded so our swimmers can chart their progress over the summer and see how they match up with swimmers across the state. Our coaches — Nohea King and Tom Koldys — are the greatest! Join us at www.stalbansrec.com
Tennis with Dick Bashaw
We are excited that our tennis program will continue this summer. Dick has been coaching high school & college teams, USTA teams, is the Assistant Director of Tennis at Smuggler’s Notch, has taught lessons at Topnotch, Vandermeer Tennis University, has won high school state championships and won Senior National Doubles Championship. He also currently coaches the BFA Tennis team and teaches at Collins Perley Sports & Fitness.
Our tennis programming includes:
Youth Tennis Camp 7/13-7/17 4-5 p.m.
Tennis Campers will learn the basic fundamentals in stroke production, court movement and footwork skills in a low pressured, yet energetic environment. Most importantly it’s all about fun! Camp will run one week Monday — Friday 4:00pm-5:00pm at the Barlow Street Community Center Courts. Tennis Camp is suited to players of all levels.
Teen Tennis Camp 8/10-8/14 4-5 p.m.
This camp will cover all levels of skill and help to build on the skills that the player currently possesses. The main goal of the clinic is to improve each players game. Come join us and improve your game and most of all have fun doing it!
Adult Tennis Instruction 7/20-7/25 5-6:30 p.m.
The week will consist of a progression of strokes. Starting with ground strokes, volleys, lobs, overheads, serve, return of serve, players will also be made aware of doubles strategy, based on supervised doubles play. The main goal of the clinic is to improve each players game. Come join us and improve your game and most of all have fun doing it!
Registration $75 for residents, $99 for non-residents
- Register at www.stalbansrec.com or call the office at 802-524-1500 x268
- Great News! Welcome to all Georgia Residents! Residents of Georgia can now register for all St. Albans Recreation Programming at the reduced resident’s rate. Rec accounts have been adjusted to reflect the reduced amount automatically. If your account is not reflecting that rate, please call the office at 802-524-1500 x 268 or email k.viens@stalbansvt.com and we’ll adjust it for you.