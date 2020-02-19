FRANKLIN COUNTY — Hunger Free Vermont’s summer meals program will get a boost this year from a $125,000 donation from Hannaford Supermarkets.
The organizations said that the funding will help Hunger Free Vermont connect more kids to the program.
No-cost summer meals are provided to children through the federal Summer Food Service Program at designated school and community sites. In 2019, the program reached approximately 8,000 children per day at 273 summer meal sites throughout Vermont, which served more than 450,000 meals.
The program included 16 sites located in Alburgh, Enosburg Falls, Highgate Center, Richard, St. Albans, and Swanton.
According to Hunger Free Vermont, only 25 percent of the 31,000 Vermont students who rely on school meals during the academic year participate in summer meal programs. The organization hopes to increase that percentage with the new funding.
“Hannaford is deeply committed to making it as convenient as possible for all members of our community to have easy access to fresh and nutritious food,” Hannaford Supermarkets Community Relations Specialist Brian Fabre said. “Hunger Free Vermont’s work to strengthen summer meal programs throughout the state is a perfect example of the effort to help remove the barrier of hunger that exists for children.”
The national advocacy group Feeding America estimates that about 10 percent of Franklin County’s overall population and 14 percent of all children in Franklin County qualify as food insecure. In Grand Isle County, 9.6 percent of the overall population and 14.8 percent of all children qualify as food insecure, according to the advocacy group.