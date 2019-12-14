Preparing students for the world of work is the job of the Cold Hollow Career Center. After achieving competence in their programs, many students go to work through a program called Cooperative Education or “Co-op” to increase their skills on the job.
Co-op is a collaborative work-based learning model that allows employers to provide jobs for students from technical/career centers in the state. They offer on-the-job training to help the students achieve their career goals.
Students must demonstrate competency in the technical skills from a state-approved program before they can be hired by an employer during the school day. That approach ensures that students have the entry-level skill set of their program.
In addition, at Cold Hollow Career Center, students must demonstrate proficiency in transferable or employability skills. These skills, which are outlined by employers as a focus for their potential workforce, include reliability, commitment, initiative, responsibility, communication, cooperation, collaboration, problem solving, grit and a positive attitude towards work.
Most of the students who are placed on the job are paid, but some of the learning experiences are unpaid. Some are short-term experiences that last a few weeks, while other students are on the job most of the school year. Students are placed, for example, with automotive shops, computer repair shops, plumbing and electrical apprenticeships, rehabilitation centers, retail stores, carpenters, farmers, sugarmakers and dealers, manufacturers.
Co-op or work-based learning is dependent upon employers working with the students. The students gain valuable on-the-job skills and that knowledge prepares them for careers or college. The students who are “co-oped” out are the shining stars of our new generation of workers.
Cold Hollow Career Center is very appreciative of many supportive employers, who have given students opportunities to expand their skills before enrolling in college or directly entering the workforce. A significant number of students remain with their co-op employers after graduation.