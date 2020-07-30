The St. Albans Brigade Band performed at the grand opening of the St. Albans Street Railway Company on July 4, 1901. The event was held down by the bay, and we believe the band members are shown here taking a break near the Rocky Point Hotel, along with some of the people who attended the festive event.
Work on the railway began in April 1901 and formally opened on July 2. The line to Swanton was completed and opened on July 3 of that year.
The railway had four, 15-bench open cars, two, 12-bench trailers, three closed cars and combination passenger and baggage cars. The passenger cars were painted in cream and maroon colors.
During the winter months, the railway also hauled ice cut on the lake and delivered to St. Albans, using their box motor and flat cars. A school car also operated and carried students to the Swanton School. During the summer baseball season, baseball specials were offered.
The last trolley rolled down the line on Armistice Day, November 11, 1921. The decline of ridership caused by a new bus line and automobiles becoming popular were contributing factors in its closure.
The brick car barn on North Main Street became Champlain Motors (a car dealership) and is now the home of the Saint Albans Messenger.
If you have any old photos or any old tickets (if they existed) for the St. Albans Railway, the museum would love to hear from you. We can be reached at 802-527-7933 or at stamuseum.org.