Through the years, the St. Albans Library has offered many activities for children to improve their education and keep them entertained. This photo, titled “Book Week Story Hour, November 18, 1944,” shows a well-attended gathering of children eager to listen to a story or two.
Many of the little girls are wearing their Brownie uniforms — might a Brownie meeting have been held before or after the story hour? Notice the smiling “Humpty Dumpty” to the right, no doubt bringing smiles to the children, too.
A few names are listed on the back of the photo: Dawn (McCarthur) Chabot, Irma Harris, “Jolly” Jean (McCarthur) Brown, Polly Wry, Virginia “Ginny” (Hill) Hall, Joan Walsh, Gwendolyn Walsh, Rita Mawn, Nancy Catlin, Grace (McGowen) King, Margret McFeeters and Barbara Betts(?).
If you have any photos or stories you would like to share with the museum, please contact us at stamuseum.org or 802.527.7933.