Craftsbury Common – Sterling College is committed to accessibility and affordability, as demonstrated by its status as a federally-recognized Work College where nearly all of its student body receives Sterling grant funding. Thanks to the generosity of a Vermont couple, the college is pleased to announce the establishment of the Hermit Thrush Scholarship: a four-year, full-ride scholarship being offered to two first-generation Vermont college students for Fall 2020.
Named after Vermont’s state bird, the Hermit Thrush Scholarship will support two students to earn their Bachelor of Arts degree at Sterling College, Vermont’s higher education leader in ecological thinking and action. The Admission Office will select the scholarship recipients, who will have a strong academic record and demonstrate financial need.
“We are grateful to the donors who are making this full-ride scholarship possible for two first-generation Vermont college students,” said Moxie Mehegan, Dean of Admission and Financial Aid. “They share our values and recognize the need to offer affordable experiential learning to students who want to understand the critical ecological issues facing our world.”
To be considered, prospective students must have completed a Sterling College application and a 2020/2021 FAFSA. Applications should be received by May 15, 2020. For more information, please visit: https://sterlingcollege.edu/admissions-aid/