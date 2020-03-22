Cartwheeling

Self quarantine for six-year-old Grace Billado, of Franklin, means turning cartwheels down a steep embankment.

 EMERSON LYNN/Messenger Staff

What’s your family doing to cope with self-quarantining, closed schools and working from home?

We’d love to hear from you, send photos, comments and ideas you’d like to share with others to news@samessenger.com.

