ENOSBURG FALLS — The Grants and Loans Committee of The Episcopal Church in Vermont has awarded $4,400 to St. Matthews parish in Enosburg Falls for the restoration of the church organ.
The organ, built by the famed Estey Organ Company of Brattelboro, has been part of the church, and church services, since 1920.
But age and humidity have taken their toll. The grant “will help offset costs associated with repairs and the installation of a new humidifier, effectively preserving a cherished piece of Vermont history and Episcopal tradition for years to come,” according to a statement from the Episcopal Church of Vermont.
Overall, the church has given approximately $50,000 in grants this year.