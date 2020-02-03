Since April 2017, a group of residents, organizations and municipal representatives has been meeting to focus on increasing access to safe walk and bike infrastructure along Route 7 North between St. Albans City and St. Albans Town. The Town and City received a VT Better Communities Grant to study walk/bike potential along this corridor. During this time, the group surveyed residents, interviewed employees who work along the corridor, spoke to businesses along the route, and hired a consultant to review the area and relevant policies that might impact safe walk/bike infrastructure in this area.
The results of this work are very clear. Overwhelmingly, the public and local businesses want safe pedestrian and bicycle access between Downtown St. Albans and the Town’s shopping district. Obviously, the challenge is WHAT to build and WHERE to build it as well as HOW to pay for it. That’s why, despite the end of the initial grant, this group continues to meet. Our purpose is to continue to work with the municipalities, advocacy groups, local organizations and the public to take the necessary steps to increase walk and bike infrastructure along the St. Albans Route 7 North corridor and beyond.
In the year to come, we will be making recommendations for advancement of the project to the municipalities. We will also be planning demonstration projects that allow small changes to be tried out, often with chalk paint, planters and moveable signs. These smaller, temporary projects allow plans and ideas to be tried and revised long before changes become permanent. They also give us the opportunity to provide safer pedestrian and bike access inexpensively, collaboratively, and immediately. Building a sidewalk or a multi-use path takes a large investment in time and money as well as permitting, coordination, grant cycles, etc. There’s no reason, however, why we can’t begin creating solutions now.
This positive, engaging, and exciting work takes many perspectives and lots of hands, and the St. Albans Walk Bike group would love to have you involved. We meet monthly at 7:30am-8:30am at the St. Albans City Hall on the 3rd Thursday of the month. For more information, please contact Amy Brewer, NMC Health Educator & RiseVT Wellness Specialist at abrewer@nmcinc.org or 524-1296. All are welcome.