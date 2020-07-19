The Northwest VT Solid Waste Management District (NWSWD) trash and recycling drop-off site at the St. Albans Wastewater Treatment Plant will reopen Saturday, Aug. 1. The site has been closed during the pandemic due to staffing issues.
In the meantime, NWSWD said there are other trash, recycling, and food waste drop-off options available in the area.
NWSWD said that St. Albans site users may find it convenient to use NWSWD’s Georgia Recycling Center at 158 Morse Drive in Fairfax, or the Casella Waste Systems facility at 1 Transfer Station Road in Highgate.