ST. ALBANS — Alyssa Humphrey of St. Albans has been promoted to director of research and development at Williston-based DaVinci Labs, a business unit of FoodScience Corporation.
Humphrey earned a BS in molecular genetics and microbiology from The University of Vermont, an MS in nutrition and functional medicine from University of Western States, and a certificate in clinical trial administration from University of California San Diego.
Since joining DaVinci in 2013, Humphrey has progressed from product development administrator to, most recently, the R&D department’s research scientist.
In addition to contributing to the commercialization of hundreds of nutraceutical formulations and helping practitioners design and launch formulas of their own, Humphrey has supported a strategic partnership with The University of Vermont for the development of nutrient delivery innovation and has spearheaded all of the research initiatives and study design for DaVinci.