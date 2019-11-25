ST. ALBANS — Holly Ray Sherrer, of St. Albans, a senior at Bennington College, is one of 18 students from the college who will receive a 2020 Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation Fellowships, a program run in partnership with the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation.
In a statement the college said "the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation Fellowships is an annual fellowship program operated in partnership with the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation, offering exceptional Bennington drama students the opportunity to work in paid internships at off-Broadway non-profit theatre companies during the College’s winter Field Work Term. Participating students also receive mentorship and experience live theatre, immersing themselves in the New York City theatre world."
Sherrer will work at the Vineyard Theatre as a paid performing arts management intern this winter.