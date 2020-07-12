ST. ALBANS – On Wednesday, a St. Albans woman received her first car, courtesy of Good News Garage.
Caitlin Burns received a used 2008 Honda Civic, donated by a generous Vermonter to Good News which makes any necessary repairs to donated vehicles before passing them on to Vermonters in need.
Burns is one of over 5,000 recipients of a vehicle from Good News Garage since the New England-based charity began providing reliable transportation to local people in need in 1996.
“This is my first car,” said Burns. “It is going to allow me to get to my job, my schooling, and take my daughters wherever they need to be.”
“A lack of transportation is one of the biggest reasons why people cannot achieve upward mobility. Good News Garage’s ability to help out neighbors in need is only limited by the number of vehicle donations it receives. Good News Garage works in cooperation with the State of Vermont’s Reach Up program to provide refurbished donated vehicles to people who otherwise could not afford to purchase their own vehicle.” the organization said in a written statement. For more information or to donate, visit www.GoodNewsGarage.org.
Good News Garage is a member of Ascentria Care Alliance, one of the largest human services organizations in New England. For more information, visit ascentria.org.