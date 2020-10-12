ST. ALBANS – Jeremiah Johnson, of St. Albans, has been named a “Highway Angel” by the Truckload Carriers Association for coming to the aid of a motorcyclist who lost control and skidded across the pavement trying to avoid a deer.
On June 15, Johnson was driving on I-70 in Missouri with a load bound for the West Coast. There was a motorcycle about 900 yards ahead of him that disappeared over a hill.
“As I crested the hill, I saw him come to a screeching halt and slide across the pavement as a deer ran off into the grass on the right shoulder,” Johnson said. He pulled up behind where the motorcyclist was lying to divert traffic, turned on his four-way flashers, and jumped out. A couple cars pulled over to shoulder.
“Another guy and I rushed over to the motorcyclist,” Johnson said. The driver was wearing a helmet.
“He was trying to stand up,” Johnson recalled, “but I told him it was best not to get up. He was able to tell us his name, and the date, and where he worked, but he may have sustained a concussion.”
Johnson rushed back to his truck and grabbed his emergency first-aid kit. “We did what we could to comfort him and keep him still and we talked to him to help him maintain consciousness,” Johnson said. Just a few minutes later someone else stopped to help. “She was either a nurse or a paramedic,” Johnson said. “I held his head steady to stabilize his neck as she cut his clothes away to check for injuries.”
An ambulance arrived about thirty minutes later. “By that time he was really confused about what had happened and where he was,” Johnson said. He helped load the motorcyclist onto the stretcher and waited for the ambulance to leave. He’s hopeful the man didn’t sustain any serious injuries.
Johnson said he’s “green” to trucking. He joined Melton Truck Lines in December 2019. Prior to that he was an overseas contractor in Kuwait and Korea.
