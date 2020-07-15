ST. ALBANS — Jax was born in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, in 2015, and found a foster home in New York with the help of Pibbles and More Animal Rescue. Jax was adopted by the Bauer family, who brought him to live in St. Albans when he was about three months old.
The Bauers say Jax now lives with his “fur sister, Maddie,” and is the “best big brother” to his human brother and sister.
Despite predictions that he would only grow to be about 25 pounds, Jax is now “46 pounds of muscle and pure love!” according to the Bauers. They added:
“Jax loves playing in the snow and hates the heat, so he would not have made a great island pup, and Vermont is the perfect place for him.”