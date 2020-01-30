ST. ALBANS — Cheeses from area dairies, local mead and beer, locally smoked meats, and even smoked butter were among the foods and beverages on display last week at the In Good Taste event put on in St. Albans by Healthy Roots Collaborative.
The celebration of local foods and businesses featured 25 vendors and live music by the Blue Rock Boys.
At the event, a Healthy Roots representative presented a selection of cheeses to try. Among the cheeses was an organic goat cheese, called caprella, from Fairfield’s Does’ Leap. The cheese, which is a camembert (the more robust cousin of brie), is aged for up to five weeks at the Does’ Leap cheese cellar.
A Does’ Leap representative said that Wood Meadow Market in Enosburgh carries caprella. It’s also available in the Burlington area at Healthy Living and City Market.
If you pick some up, here’s a quiche recipe you could try:
Ingredients
1 pie crust
4 tablespoons Butter
3 slices ham
8 green onions
1 cup camembert (caprella)
1 cup parmesan, grated
4 eggs
2 cups cream, heavy
1 tsp ground nutmeg
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Cover pie crust with foil and bake for 10 minutes, then remove foil and bake 5 minutes more.
Remove pie crust and reduce heat to 325 degrees.
Cube the ham slices.
Chop all of green onions.
In skillet, saute ham until browned. Remove and set aside.
Saute onion until tender. Remove with slotted spoon and combine with ham.
Spread on bottom of pie shell.
Spread Camembert over ham mixture and sprinkle with Parmesan.
Combine eggs, cream, and nutmeg, and pour over cheese.
Cook for 30-40 minutes until center is cooked but still jiggly. CC BY 3.0, altered
Northwest Technical Center representatives were at the event to highlight some of their cooking skills. NWT’s Chef Adam Monette led a team at the event serving delicacies made with meats from Breezy Acres Farm of St. Albans. Chef Adam was offering a cured pork belly that he said had been pressure cooked at a low temperature for 35 hours.
Sous vide is a cooking method that allows for cooking under pressure (via a vacuum-sealed bag placed in water) at a low temperature and is a popular way of building flavor into meats. There are a wide variety of sous vide systems available on the market, and a quick search online provides all the information you need to get started with this cooking method if you’re interested.
If you choose to take the sous vide plunge, here’s a recipe to try for a cuban-style pork tenderloin.
Ingredients
2 lb. pork tenderloin, cut into 6-8 chunks
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
For the pork marinade:
4 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
¼ cup cilantro, coarsely chopped
juice of 1 orange
juice of 2 limes
2 tsp cumin
2 tsp dried oregano
1 1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/8 tsp red pepper flakes
Directions
Place prepared pork tenderloin in a large zip-top bag.
Combine all the marinade ingredients in a small bowl, mix well, and pour over the pork. Shake well, zip up, and let marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes.
Preheat water to 144°F using a sous vide precision cooker.
Once the water is preheated, take out the marinated pork from your fridge, unzip the bag, and slowly lower it into the water bath. Let the water push the air out of the bag, then zip the bag above the waterline. The pork and its marinade should be completely under the water. Cook for 1.5 hours.
Once the pork is done, remove the bag from the water. Carefully take out the pork tenderloin, and transfer to a plate. Gently pat it dry with paper towels.
Bring the marinade to a boil in a small saucepan and set aside. Sharon Chen CC BY 3.0