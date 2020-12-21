ST. ALBANS — There’s a mystery at St. Albans City School and Detective Botley Blockly is on the case!
To celebrate Computer Science Week, St. Albans City School has extended their annual Day of Code event to encompass the entire month of December. As part of the experience, students were visited by two interesting characters: Det. Botley Blockly and the “Rankin-Bot 3000.” Through a video clue, students learned the mysterious Rankin-Bot had stolen a prized possession of STEAM teacher Mrs. Rankin (no relation, honest!), leaving behind only directional puzzle pieces as evidence of the crime.
Mrs. Rankin quickly turned to Det. Blockly for assistance, but the case proved to be too much of a challenge even for the talented Detective. She sent out a distress call to all City School students asking for their help in tracking down the stolen item. To do this, the students were given a map to follow. In order to navigate the map, they needed to use the directional clues left behind by the Rankin-Bot. Thinking like programmers, the students navigated their way through the map to uncover more clues (in the form of video clips of the world-famous Detective), to ultimately track down the missing item and save the day!
The teachers in charge of this production are Grace Borst and Darcie Rankin. Both are dedicated to teaching kids STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) and helping creative minds develop skills for personal growth and success now and in the future. The students of City School seemed to love the thrill of the hunt and were eager to email Det. Blockly with their proposed solutions. All in all, a lot of fun (and learning!) was had by all in an event that brought a bit of normalcy to an otherwise challenging year. The students can’t wait to welcome Det. Blockly back to school, and after a friendly chat, the Rankin-Bot has been invited back as well.
If there’s one thing that’s certain, there’s no case too tricky for the kids at City School and their incredible programming skills.
