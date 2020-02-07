Vermont Family Network’s (VFN) Puppets in Education program visited St. Albans City School this week as the result of a partnership with St. Albans-based Bokan Automotive.
The presentations under the Puppets in Education program normalize healthy amounts of anxiety and give tips and tools for when anxiety becomes overwhelming. Children learned that worry is normal and that everyone experiences it. The puppets provide tools for when worry becomes a problem.
One teacher at the school shared with VFN that the program “was really great and exactly what we need.” Another told VFN that “some kids…said they are worried sometimes about friends and sometimes worried about food.”
Bokan Automotive provided a new “Puppet Mobile” for the program so it could continue to travel throughout Vermont and upstate New York with its presentations on Bully Prevention, Cultural Diversity, Disability Awareness, Anxiety, and Abuse Awareness.