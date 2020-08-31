ST. ALBANS — The City of St. Albans and American Red Cross of Northern New England are hosting a blood drive on St. Albans City Hall on Sept. 18.
The American Red Cross of Northern New England now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during the coronavirus outbreak.
The St. Albans blood drive will take place on from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by St. Albans/Fairfield Knights of Columbus Council #297.
For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter CITYHALL in the search bar. The event will take place at City Hall, 100 North Main Street, St. Albans.