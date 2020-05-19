ENOSBURG — The half-round, stained glass window in the front of the Masonic Hall Lincoln Lodge #78 in Enosburg Falls, restored over the winter by Ben Weed of Weed Sash and Door in Enosburg, was installed last week. The Lodge was one of 14 of 45 applicants who received $7,500 as a part of a matching grant from the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation for south side windows and rain gutter restoration. The three long windows below the half round window are scheduled to be restored this summer.
Sprucing up Enosburg
- Courtesy Enosburgh Historical Society
-
- Updated