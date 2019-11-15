SOUTH HERO — Vermont-based Spot The Dog’s products were included on the popular ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ gift list for the holiday season. The products include the Puppy Plaid Reversible Bandana and The Flip Reversible Bandana.
Oprah’s list is featured in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine.
Created by Mark Brooks and Mary Powell, Spot The Dog produces pet reflective wear.
Of the products, Oprah said in the magazine: “When your pup’s gotta go, he’s gotta go. These bandanas – made of reflective nylon that cars can’t miss – will keep him safe on your nightly strolls.”
Oprah will give away all the items on her list to 12 people. Enter at www.oprahmag.com/12days.