ST. ALBANS – Community members affected by cancer were treated to a spa night in St. Albans last week thanks to the efforts of Northwest Technical Center students and faculty along with the American Cancer Society (ACS) Relay For Life of Franklin County leadership team.
“It was a great experience for all of us to be able to help,” Natasha Carr, Cosmetology Student at Northwest Technical Center, said in a statement. “It wasn’t just community service for me, it was a good deed to make these ladies feel good. They deserved it.”
Attendees were treated to two spa services and dined on an assortment of food by Chef Adam and culinary students from the Hideaway Café.
According to ACS, Spa Night was created to provide students with an opportunity to support the community, survivors and their caregivers and to raise awareness that the American Cancer Society of Vermont has resources for the Franklin County community. ACS said that Spa Night was an important opportunity for the Relay For Life of Franklin County leadership team to connect with cancer survivors and caregivers to answer questions and discover what resources attendees think the community needs most. The 23rd Annual Relay For Life of Franklin County is scheduled for June 20.
Learn more at relayforlife.org/franklinvt, facebook.com/RFL.FCVT/ or instagram.com/relayforlife_franklincountyvt