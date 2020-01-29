The Swanton Public Library is hosting its fifth Harry Potter Night on Feb. 8.
The event will include a Sorting Hat Ceremony, with handcrafted wands and regulation Hogwarts House scarves for participants.
Wizards from the four houses of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry will compete to earn house points and collaborate to close the Chamber of Secrets and counteract a spell that will bring back He Who Must Not Be Named.
There also will be games and crafts, potions and charms, spell casting, a divination tent, butterbeer, chocolate frogs, and Bertie Botts Every Flavor Beans.
Pre-register at swantonlibrary.org.