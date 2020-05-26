MONTPELIER – Vermont Retail and Grocers Association (VRGA) is launching a #maskforthewin social media challenge to inspire Vermonters to wear a mask while in stores.
Each week, VRGA will release a new #maskforthewin challenge for participants to complete. Those who complete the weekly challenge will be entered to win a $30 Homeport gift card. Compete every week and post as often as you would like with #maskforthewin. Visit VRGA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter to learn more.
“We want to motivate Vermonters to wear masks when inside businesses for the safety of themselves, store customers and store employees,” VRGA president Erin Sigrist said. “VRGA knows most Vermonters are wearing masks while they are out shopping, but we want to encourage everyone to do so, make it fun, and bring our Vermont communities together.”
Post a selfie with your mask on outside of your favorite local retailer or grocer and use #maskforthewin on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter to be entered into the first giveaway ending May 29.