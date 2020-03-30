I had been driving to check out my sister’s new house and I was unfamiliar with the area; so I used my GPS to guide me. It had seemingly taken me in the wrong direction as I began to take strange roads deeper and deeper into the more wooded rural areas of the state. A ride that should have had me arrive in mid-afternoon now kept me driving into the evening. I should have turned around sooner as I knew she had told me she lived in a suburban area. If it wasn’t the lack of human development in the thick forest, it should have at least been the dirt road that tipped me off; but no, I was ignorant and blindly followed the hunk of plastic barking orders at me. The roads themselves were pretty bad, hardly anything more than four wheeler trails. My fatal mistake was making my last left turn into an even smaller trail. I didn’t have a large car, but still it filled the whole trail leaving no room for another vehicle to pass me. That wouldn’t really be a problem though as there was seemingly no other human for miles around me. I got lost staring into the long straight trial in front of me when suddenly the dirt slid down the hill out from underneath my tire bringing my car along with it. I panicked and jerked the wheel which did no good, instead only sending me harder into my slide. My car slid with frightening pace until it suddenly stopped as the front end slammed into a tree. I was promptly suckerpunched by the airbags. Dazed and shaken I unbuckled myself and fell out of my car, landing face up toward the starry night. The stars came in twinkling, triplets as my vision twisted in beat with the pound of my head. As I began to regain my senses I got to my feet and quickly checked the damages on the car. It was totaled, there was no way I was gonna be able to drive it out of there. I searched the car for my cell phone to call for help, no signal this deep in the woods. I placed my phone back into my pocket and thought for a bit. I made my way up the hill and decided the best plan of action would be to try and walk back the way I came to find some help or simply get better signal.
As I walked I gazed into the stars, they shone brilliantly without any light pollution that would normally be caused by other buildings and vehicles. They helped keep my mind off the creeping feeling that something was not right about this forest. I tried to push off this stress as nothing and try to spot some constellations. As my eyes moved across the sky I noticed something odd. An object with a brilliant blue hue seemed to be hurtling toward me. The blue quickly turned to orange and it went screaming across the sky overhead, landing with a bomb-like crash several meters to my left. I froze, not knowing what to do, but decided quickly to check it out. Finding the spot where it landed was easy, all I had to do was follow the strange green light, and the sound of sizzling heat. The object had created a sizable creator upon impact with the Earth, about eight feet across. The object itself was a two foot oval shining a brilliant blue and continuing to sizzle. I grabbed a large branch that had been ripped from a nearby tree by the object as it flew. I used it to poke at and investigate the object. I turned it over revealing some type of opening or hatch. I took a strong poke at it and the hatch slowly swung open.
I immediately dropped my branch in terror as a creature started crawling out of it. With its blue carrier being so small I did not expect this creature to be as large as it was as it unfolded itself and came tumbling out onto the ground. Upon it being fully out of the object, it stood a terrifying eight feet tall. It was an unearthly white, and had legs not unlike that of a spider with a head that bore nothing but a mouth filled with terribly misshapen, razor-like teeth. Its teeth swiveled and spun like saw blades as its legs twitched and searched for solid ground. I watched all of this mouth agape unable to even scream, instead only quickly inhaling and exhaling short, dry breaths. The creature swung its head wildly as if getting its bearings, until it stopped its head and body directed toward me. I swallowed hard, I began moving slowly away hoping its lack of eyes would keep it from noticing me. I was wrong. My first movement quickly alerted it and it scrambled out of its creator. My legs, already ahead of mind, launched me forward into a sprint and I headed back toward the trail. I knew all I could do now was run and hope it would lose me. Sadly, it stayed up with me well. With each step it grew nearer until some animalistic instinct within me took control. I grabbed a branch of a nearby tree pulling myself up. The adreadline of the moment fueled me and I moved further up the tree. I reached the top and looked down. The creature ran circles around the bottom hissing and clawing at the tree. It may have resembled a spider, but thankfully shared none of its skills when it comes to climbing. I sat on a large branch, arms locked around the trunk of the tree watching the creature continue to circle and circle until it finally ran off. I sat up there for nearly 90 minutes looking for the creature to return, before I thought it safe enough to call for help. I didn’t want my only hope to escape getting destroyed by this creature. The forest department was able to work with police and track my call. Within another few hours they found me and brought me to the nearest hospital.
As I sat in my hospital bed I tried to tell rescue staff what had happened to warn them about the area. They obviously didn’t believe me. Instead, chalking it up to the stress of the moment. I know what I saw that night though, I know what I experienced. And I knew they would never believe me.
This story was written as part of a creative writing class at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans.