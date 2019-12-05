ST. ALBANS – Holly Ray Sherrer, a 2016 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and current Bennington College senior, is one of eighteen students from Bennington College to have been selected to participate in the 2020 Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation Fellowships, a program run in partnership with the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation.
Established in 2018, the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation Fellowships is an annual fellowship program operated in partnership with the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation, offering exceptional Bennington drama students the opportunity to work in paid internships at off-Broadway non-profit theatre companies during the College’s winter Field Work Term. Participating students also receive mentorship and experience live theatre, immersing themselves in the New York City theatre world.
In 2020, the program will continue to expand, offering the largest cohort of Fellows to date. Several new theatres have also joined the partnership, including Harlem Stage and Spanish Theatre Repertory/Repertorio Español.
“We are delighted to extend the Foundation’s investment in the New York off-Broadway theatre community by supporting experiential learning opportunities for the next generation of theatre creatives,” said Executive Director of the Lucille Lortel Theatre George Forbes.
“The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation Fellowships are both an honor and an amazing opportunity for our students to experience the real world of theatre by working alongside the game-changers of our times,” said drama faculty member and fellowship advisor Dina Janis. “Students are challenged to raise their own bar and are offered a seat at the table moving forward. The experience is extraordinary on every level.”
The diverse 2020 cohort, comprised of Bennington College juniors and seniors, hails from California, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Washington, Canada, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
As with all of Bennington’s fellowships, participants receive mentoring to support learning through a cohort-based learning experience.
In preparation for the Fellowship, the cohort met with George Forbes, executive director of the Lucille Lortel Theatre, and Jeremy Adams, managing director of The Public Theater, for an immersive workshop regarding the business of theatre. Students highlighted the eye-opening nature of this exposure and voiced that the content gave them an expanded perspective from which to begin their winter term work.