FRANKLIN COUNTY – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) joined a few Franklin County schools for lunch on Thursday, according to the law enforcement agency’s social media.
According to FCSO, Sheriff Roger Langevin, Deputy First Class Corey Griswold and Deputy Karry Walker served lunch in elementary schools across the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union (FNESU) as a part of the schools' holiday luncheons.
According to FCSO, Langevin visited the Sheldon Elementary School, Griswold stopped by the Berkshire Elementary School and Walker served lunch at the Bakersfield Elementary School.
“The schools were having their annual Holiday Luncheon and invited the Sheriff’s Office to participate,” the sheriff’s office wrote in their post. “As you can see, we didn’t pass this opportunity up!”