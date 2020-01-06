SHELDON – An injured barred owl found in Sheldon is expected to make a full recovery thanks in part to assistance from a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) sergeant, the FCSO said Tuesday.
According to an FCSO post, a citizen flagged down FCSO Sgt. Mark Lauer near Sheldon Tuesday after discovering an injured barred owl in need of help.
After helping “get the owl into custody,” Lauer transported the owl to an animal rehabilitation professional in Fairfax, where the owl is expected to make a full recovery.
According to the FCSO, the owl “should be returned to the wild soon.”