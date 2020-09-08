SHELDON — Traditionally, the end of summer has brought agricultural fairs and festivals, but not this year.
The Sheldon Historical Museum has stepped into the gap with an exhibit commemorating the Sheldon Fair.
Once held every September, the fair was sponsored by the Franklin County Mechanical and Agricultural Society.
The museum is open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of October for those who would like to see the new exhibit, curated by Fern Mecure.
Years in the making, the museum opened in an old Sheldon store front in July.
The Sheldon Historical Society is also accepting orders for its first annual calendar, “Images of Historic Sheldon,” at a cost of just $10. For details on how to order, visit the society’s Facebook page, facebook.com/sheldonhistoryicalsociety.