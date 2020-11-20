This year, GivingTuesday is on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
GivingTuesday.org describes the global event as a day to encourage people to do good. It was created in 2012 and has grown into a world-wide movement.
Giving on GivingTuesday doesn’t mean you have to give away your money in order to make a difference. It’s a time to give in spirit by making someone smile, give your time by helping a neighbor, or give to your community by showing up for a cause.
Here are seven ways that you can give on GivingTuesday.
Volunteer
Volunteering is a great way to bring meaning to giving, and you can make GivingTuesday the day to set an intention for volunteering and committing to it. You may not have the right opportunity at hand immediately, but by committing to that course of action, you will find what works for you and your community in time.
Use your voice
You can take the day to lend your voice to advocate for something that matters to you, your family or your community. On GivingTuesday, you can choose a platform to make your voice heard, and take your message to a bigger audience.
Launch a donation drive
On GivingTuesday, you could launch a donation drive. Check out the social media spaces for nonprofits in your area to see if they have a “needs list.” Then reach out to your own personal network for donations of those goods. Make a collection and bring your donation to the nonprofit, after checking their guidelines for safe donations.
Be kind
Making the small gift of kindness often can make the biggest difference in the lives of the people around you. On GivingTuesday, you could buy lunch for someone, compliment someone, or tell a loved one how important they are to you. A little goes a long way when it comes to kindness.
Give your skills
If you are a working professional, you can use GivingTuesday to connect with a nonprofit to see what kinds of services they need help with. If you find one that aligns with your skills, make an offer to help throughout the year.
Give money
A straight donation of money to a nonprofit is also a valuable part of giving back, if it’s right for you. When you find that you are in a position to make a monetary donation, be sure to research your nonprofit of choice before making a gift.
Inspire others
You can inspire others to give in their own way by sharing on social media why you’re giving back and how you’re doing it. It may feel like you’re just “tooting your own horn,” but remember that it just might bring meaning to someone else’s day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.