ENOSBURG FALLS — Morgan Ouellette at the Brownway Residence for seniors is inviting kids in the community to help keep residents’ spirits up while they can’t have visitors.
If families send drawings, cards, poems or stories to her, she will laminate them so they can be sanitized and share them with seniors.
Kids who are also performers are encouraged to email links to videos of them singing, dancing, or playing instruments to her, she will share them with residents.
Email her at morgan@brownway.com.
Mail drawings, cards, etc. to: Morgan Ouellette, Brownway Residence, 328 School Street, Ensoburg, VT 05450.