FRANKLIN COUNTY – Area businesses can take advantage of a new web-based seminar series designed to help them navigate communication and organizational issues directly related to change during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR) is partnering with Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence to offer the 5-part leadership development seminar series.
The series will feature presenters Karin Tierney, Director of Strategic HR Services for Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence, and Maribeth Spellman, Director of Workforce Engagement for Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence and formerly Commissioner of the Department of Human Resources for the State of Vermont.
“We are excited to partner with VBSR to offer this leadership webinar series as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 experience,” Tierney said. “Working together and sharing our experiences is how we will determine the new best practices to provide dynamic and exceptional leadership during this uniquely challenging time.”
Register for one or all of the webinars at https://vbsr.org/event/vbsr-seminar-series-building-leadership-resiliency-for-the-post-covid-marathon-that-lies-ahead/
The series includes:
- Leadership in a Time of Uncertainty and Change – Building Resilience: May 19, 1:00 pm – 2:30 p.m.
- Best Practices for Effectively Communicating with Employees in Times of Change and Uncertainty: June 9. 1:00 pm – 2:30 p.m.
- Managing Performance for Remote Employees: June 23, 1:00 pm – 2:30 p.m.
- Reviewing Employee Compensation Programs During COVID-19: July 14, 1:00 pm – 2:30 p.m.
- Organizational Restructuring During COVID-19: July 28, 1:00 pm – 2:30 p.m.