In this aerial view you can see some of the last remains of the once great Central Vermont Railroad.
As you can see, the great train shed that once adjoined the General Office Building is gone, and had been gone for some 12 years at the time of this photo. Also on the office building, the many chimneys have been removed, and notice the scars left on the roof where the original skylights once existed.
At one time, the center of this photo would have been full of brick structures to service, paint, build and repair all the cars used on the railroad. Most of them were constructed in the huge expansion of the railroad following the Civil War. Today, only the nearest building of the group in the middle of the photo still exists, and it is now a Chinese restaurant. The other buildings succumbed to the development of that area into a shopping mall where Food City is the main occupant.
At the bottom of the photo you can see the St. Albans House Hotel building, and the building that once housed Dowling’s Smoke Shop and is now where Old Foundry at One Federal is located.