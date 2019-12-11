FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) is now accepting applications for its Year of the Book grant for the 2020-2021 school year. Applications are available at clifonline.org and are due January 29, 2020. Recipients will be announced in March.
CLiF’s Year of the Book grant program brings $25,000 in literacy programming and new books to Vermont and New Hampshire elementary schools with a minimum of 35% of students qualifying for free/reduced lunch and at least 30% of students underperforming in reading and writing assessments. CLiF looks for schools with creative ideas and demonstrated enthusiasm for boosting their literacy efforts.
Selected schools receive many author visits from the 68+ authors, illustrators, and storytellers CLiF works with, options for writing, songwriting, or cartooning workshops, free family literacy events, special literacy programming like field trips and visiting artists, new books for classrooms, the school library, and the local public library, and ten new books for each child to choose for themselves.
“The CLiF Year of the Book grant supports school-wide and classroom-based initiatives to make reading and writing fun for kids. CLiF encourages schools to use the grant to enhance their relationships with parents, the public library, early learning centers, and community members.” said CLiF program director, Meredith Scott. “CLiF’s larger goal is to help the schools unify their communities through literacy.”
Educators at selected schools will also be asked to attend CLiF’s free Community Literacy Conference in the spring, and will be invited in perpetuity.