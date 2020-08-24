FRANKLIN COUNTY — Area law enforcement officials say that school buses will be returning to the roads soon, and they may be transporting kids outside of the traditional time frames due to changes related to the pandemic.
The Chittenden and Franklin counties Safe Highway Accident Reduction (SHARP) Program, along with the Milton Police Department, are hosting a BBQ to raise awareness about the dangers of passing a school bus when the red lights are flashing. The organizations are urging the public to drive carefully when near school buses and to be aware that school buses may be transporting children at any time of the day this year.
The “Red Lights Flashing = No Passing” BBQ will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27 at Minor’s Funeral Home in Milton. Masks and sanitizer will be available at the event, and organizers ask that all participants follow rules on social distancing.