ST. ALBANS TOWN – The St. Albans Communication Center (SACC) revealed this weekend that an officer with the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) had rescued one runaway rooster in the region of the St. Albans McDonald’s early Saturday morning.
In a Facebook post asking for information about a “pedestrian poultry” officers had dubbed “Randy the Rooster,” SACC said police responded to a call of a “bipedal being causing a traffic hazard” on Swanton Road near McDonald’s.
SACC said police “located and apprehended the pedestrian poultry without incident” and only issued the rooster a citation for “’Hay’ Walking.”
Police said they do not suspect any “fowl play” and added that no animals were harmed during this incident.
According to follow up comments on Facebook, the rooster’s owner has been found.
As of press time Wednesday, SACC’s post about this wayward bird had been shared almost 1,000 times on social media.