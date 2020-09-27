SAPD Lt. Jason Wetherby honored by Elks Club

ST. ALBANS — St. Albans Police Dept. Lt. Jason Wetherby received the Enrique Camarena Award on Friday from the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in St. Albans.
Camarena, an officer with the Drug Enforcement Agency, was killed in the line of duty in 1985. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to drug awareness and prevention.
Wetherby, who previously served as the school resource officer at Bellows Free Academy and the St. Albans Town Educational Center, currently leads the department’s patrol division alongside Lt. Paul Talley.
Born and raised in Franklin County, Wetherby also works with the department’s K-9 unit. In 2019, Wetherby and his canine partner, Wyatt, received the Timothy J. Bovat Civic Involvement Award from the Chamber of Commerce.
In 2018, Wetherby and Josh Cate of Northwestern Counseling & Support Services were recognized by Team Two, a statewide organization supporting collaboration between mental health and law enforcement agencies, for the quality of the work they have done together.
In addition to his work as a police officer, Wetherby serves as President of Martha’s Community Kitchen, a non-profit operating the only soup kitchen in Franklin County.