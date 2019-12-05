Last year, a group of students at St. Albans City School got together and thought about how they could do something special within their school while simultaneously having a positive impact on their community. They formed the Kindness Krew, a group whose goal is to help spread kindness around the area, along with inspiring others to do the same. Last year’s and this year’s group members hope for people to “Pay it Forward”. If one person is kind to three people, then those three people will be kind to another three, and so on.
The first project of the Kindness Krew was to hold a coloring contest for the younger students involving original designs centered around kindness, seasonal pictures or upcoming holidays. However, the contest was not only based around how well the students colored their sheets. Students were also given questions that asked what they would do in an unkind situation, how they would comfort a friend, and so much more related to that line of thinking. The Krew members were impressed with the answers that were given, which confirmed that everyone can be kind, not matter what their age
This year, the Kindness Krew decided to spread kindness both within and beyond the school. At the beginning of the year, the Krew gave flowers to the school’s administrators; a sweet way to start their school year and thank them for all they do for the school. Following that initiative, the Krew began to work with Family and Consumer Science teacher, Mrs. Lamb, and Farm to School Coordinator, Mrs. Smith, in the family and consumer science classroom to create food-based acts of kindness for people who help out our community. At the start of the year, the Krew made stew for a new teacher within the school to welcome her to the school community. “It was so thoughtful of the Kindness Krew to think of me. Their gesture really made me feel welcome, and all of it was delicious!” says Meredith Vaughn, a middle school English teacher at St. Albans City School. They also made chili and cornbread for the staff who worked late during learning showcases, the school’s parent-teacher conferences. And, more recently, the Krew made chicken noodle soup and cookies for the police department, and pies for Martha’s Kitchen.
“[Kindness Krew] is really fun. You get to do a whole bunch of activities and it makes you feel good because you’re helping others,” said Destiny Thompson, a member of the Kindness Krew.
Mrs. Lamb commented that “We talk to our students every day about being kind to others. The Kindness Krew exemplifies the meaning of paying it forward. Their acts of kindness not only benefit the lucky recipients of their efforts but they are amazing role models for all of St. Albans City School’s students.”
Mrs. Smith commented that “This group of students amazes me. They assessed and recognize a need for action: increase kindness through selfless acts. I am honored to assist them in their mission to spread kindness.”
The Kindness Krew hopes that their acts of kindness and gratitude will inspire others to be kinder to not only everyone around them, but to themselves as well.