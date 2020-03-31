ST. ALBANS — Because of the coronavirus pandemic and the need to socially distance, St. Albans Community Arts had to cancel most of its plans for National Poetry Month.
They have shifted online, starting a Facebook group, National Poetry Month — St. Albans, Vermont.
People are encouraged so share their own poetry or read a copyright free poem and post it to the group.
In general, works published before 1923 in the U.S. are now in the public domain. Poems to read can also be found online at Public Domain Poetry.