ST. ALBANS — This year's Running of the Bells resulted in $3,500 for Operation Happiness. The annual holiday walk, held in early December, brought hundreds of local residents, most in costume, to downtown St. Albans for a one-mile walk/run.
Organized by the O'Rourke Media Group, the event raises funds for Operation Happiness, which provides food, toys, books, winter coats and more to more than a 1,000 area families each December.
Presenting the funds are, from left, Ben Driver, Michelle Monroe, and Kim Conner of the O'Rourke Media Group. Accepting the check are Operation Happiness co-chairs Marilyn Billings and Sally Sargent.