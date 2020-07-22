FAIRFAX – On Saturday, a flock of rubber duckies took to the Lamoille River for the race of the season and, according to the Fairfax Parks and Recreation Department, things went swimmingly.
The Ducky Race is an annual fundraiser of sorts pitting the titular rubber duckies purchased from local businesses against one another in a race for the finish line.
Ducks purchased through local businesses this year help raise funds for the Fairfax Community Center, a project that would see a 170-year-old Baptist church on Fairfax’s Main Street restored as a multi-generational community center for the town.
The race also pits businesses selling rubber duckies for the race against one another, with the business selling the most ducks netting the coveted Golden Duck Trophy and an accompanying $100 prize.
This year, according to the town’s recreation director Brian LaClair, Eastman’s Bakery was the local businesses nabbing 2020’s Golden Duck Trophy, narrowly beating out Minor’s Country Store who, per LaClair, came as a “close second.”
As for the race itself, the duck taking first place this year – and winning its owner a $300 grand prize – belonged to Brodie Rainville. A duck belonging to Millie Dion took second and another owned by Pamela Rand came in third, according to LaClair.
In total, the race raised $1,300 for the town’s community center project, LaClair said in an email to the Messenger.