RICHFORD — Davis Park has a new lean-to thanks to the efforts of Nicholas Park.
The design and construction of the lean-to was his Eagle Scout project.
It took "a couple of weeks of planning, but we built it and put it together in one day," Pond said. He did the design and planning, but the work was completed with the assistance of volunteers and community members.
In addition to being an Eagle Scout project, it's also practice for his future career. Pond will be studying construction management at Utica College in the fall.
He brought to the project skills he learned taking building trades classes at the Cold Hollow Career Center.
Prior to settling on a lean-to, Pond said he asked the Richford selectboard what they wanted to see in the park.
Pond has been a scout since he was 8 or 9, he said. He is currently a senior at Richford High School.